Magnitude 6.6 quake hits off Indonesia's Irian Jaya: USGS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 6.6 struck off Indonesia’s Irian Jaya early on Friday local time at a depth of 15 miles (24 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said on Thursday.

The quake, which USGS earlier reported as magnitude 6.9 at a depth of 39.9 miles (64 km), hit 17 miles (28 km) north of the city of Sorong, it said. Previously the USGS gave the location as 15 miles (24 km) north north-west of Sorong.

Irian Jaya comprises the western part of the island of Papua, which Indonesia shares with the nation of Papua New Guinea.

There were no immediate reports of damage.