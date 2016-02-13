FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2016 / 4:53 PM / 2 years ago

Quake hits eastern Indonesia island, no casualties reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A strong earthquake near an eastern Indonesian island knocked out telephone, radio communications and roads late on Friday, but there were no reported casualties, local residents and a government official said on Saturday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 6.5 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 30 kms (18 miles) was reported about 3 kms (2 miles) from Andekantor, a town on Sumba island in East Nusa Tenggara province.

“Not yet,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, told Reuters on Saturday when asked whether there were any casualties.

Roads had suffered the most damage local residents said. Nugroho said his agency would continue to monitor the situation. No tsunami warning was issued.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry

