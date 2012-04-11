Indonesia president says no tsunami threat, damage from Aceh quake

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s president said there were no reports of casualties or damage from a huge earthquake off Aceh province on Wednesday, with no threat from a tsunami although an alert for a giant wave remained in place.

“There is no tsunami threat although we are on alert,” said President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at a joint news conference with visting British Prime Minister David Cameron, who said Britain was standing ready to help if needed.

“The situation in Aceh is under control, there’s a little bit of panic but people can go to higher ground,” Yudhoyono said, adding that he had ordered a disaster relief team to fly to Aceh, which was devastated by a 2004 tsunami.