Indonesian leader promises 'massive deregulation' to attract investment
#Big Story 10
September 2, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian leader promises 'massive deregulation' to attract investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s president promised quick “massive deregulation” on Wednesday to improve investor sentiment in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

“We need to carry out massive deregulation and introduce new regulations that will really create a good climate for the economy as soon as possible. We are racing against time,” President Joko Widodo said in a cabinet meeting. Widodo said there were 110 regulations already identified as being negative for investors.

“I hope this week...we can completely review these, which ones we can cut, which ones need to be processed and which ones need further study.”

Reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
