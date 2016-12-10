France arrests new suspect in foiled terror plot
PARIS French judicial authorities have arrested and charged a sixth suspect in a foiled militant plot to attack sites in the Paris region, a judicial source said on Saturday.
JAKARTA Indonesian counter-terrorism forces on Saturday arrested three people near the capital Jakarta suspected of planning a bomb attack on the presidential palace, a police spokesman said.
The arrests of two men and a woman are the latest in a security crackdown ahead of the New Year holiday season and come amid concerns of a rise in Islamic State-inspired radicalism in the world's largest Muslim-majority country.
Police raided a dormitory in Bekasi, a town about an hour outside Jakarta, and found an unexploded bomb.
"The plan was to use the bomb at the presidential palace during the change of guard," Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said in a statement. He said an investigation was underway.
Police intercepted a letter the woman had intended to send to her parents stating her intention to carry out jihad, the police statement said.
Security forces carried out a controlled detonation of the bomb, local media reported.
Authorities say Islamic State has about 1,200 sympathizers in Indonesia and dozens are known to be fighting with the hardline Sunni militant group in Syria and Iraq.
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ros Russell)
ROME Italian President Sergio Mattarella pledged on Saturday to act quickly to solve a government crisis prompted by Matteo Renzi's resignation as prime minister, with all major parties calling for elections as soon as possible.
SEOUL Protesters demanding that South Korean President Park Geun-hye step down marched on Saturday for a seventh straight weekend, a day after parliament voted overwhelmingly to impeach her and put the fate of her presidency in the hands of a nine-judge court.