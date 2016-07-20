FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia on alert for revenge attacks after most-wanted militant killed
July 20, 2016 / 5:12 AM / a year ago

Indonesia on alert for revenge attacks after most-wanted militant killed

Indonesia's Chief Security Minister Luhut Pandjaitan discusses the killing of Santoso, the country's most-wanted militant, during a morning briefing with journalists at his office in Jakarta, Indonesia July 20, 2016.Darren Whiteside

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian forces are on high alert for reprisal attacks after the country's most-wanted militant was killed this week, officials said on Wednesday.

Police confirmed Santoso, among the first Indonesians to pledge loyalty to Islamic State, was killed in a gun battle with security forces on the island of Sulawesi on Monday.

But officials say the threat level in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation remains high.

Rudy Sufahriadi, the police chief for central Sulawesi, said the security operation in Poso, where the U.S.-designated "terrorist" Santoso had been hiding, would continue.

"There is a possibility of a backlash," he told Reuters by phone. "They are not terrorists if they do not take revenge."

A police officer stands next to two coffins outside the forensic room of a hospital, where the body believed to be that of the country's most-wanted militant, Santoso, who was killed in a clash with security forces, is lying, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia July 19, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.Antara Foto/Fiqman Sunandar/ via REUTERS

Chief Security Minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters in Jakarta operations would be intensified in regions considered hotbeds for radicalism.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Around 20 members of Santoso's Mujahidin Indonesia Timur remain in hiding in the jungles of Sulawesi, where Indonesia has been running a major security operation for years.

A team of police and military personnel also shot a man believed to be Santoso's right-hand man on Monday, a move officials say will weaken the group.

President Joko Widodo last year stepped up efforts to capture or kill Santoso, ordering the military to support thousands of police scouring the jungles where he was hiding. The effort included fighter jets and warships.

The majority of Indonesians are moderate Muslims but militants have launched sporadic attacks over the past 15 years.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
