Indonesia police say investigating suspected pipe bomb

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia police said the perpetrator in a stabbing incident near Jakarta may have been carrying a pipe bomb, along with sharp instruments used in an attack that injured two police on Thursday.

"The content of the suspected bomb is still being examined," National Police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar told reporters.

Amar added that the police would be prepared for the return of Islamic State supporters to Indonesia.

"We will remain vigilant," he said. "The war there is affecting our youth here."