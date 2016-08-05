Singapore says aware of thwarted plan to attack it with rockets

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore is not surprised by the arrest of six suspected militants on Indonesia's Batam island on Friday for plotting an attack on the city-state, a government minister said.

"We were aware of the plans being made to attack us with rockets," Home Affairs and Minister for Law, K. Shanmugam, said in a statement on Friday.

"The attacks can come from terrorists who seek to come into Singapore; and they can come from terrorists who locate themselves just outside Singapore. Our small size increases these risks," Shanmugam said.

Earlier, Indonesian authorities arrested six suspected militants who were believed to be linked to the Islamic State group.