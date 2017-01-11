FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
U.S. brands pro-Islamic State Indonesian group 'terrorists'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 11, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 7 months ago

U.S. brands pro-Islamic State Indonesian group 'terrorists'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The United States named Indonesia's most prominent pro-Islamic State group a "terrorist" organization, imposing sanctions on the hundreds-strong network including freezing its U.S. assets.

The State Department said in a statement on Tuesday that Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) was a "specially designated global terrorist" organization, effectively allowing U.S. authorities to block its funding and banning Americans from engaging with the group.

JAD is an umbrella organization that Indonesian authorities estimate includes hundreds of Islamic State sympathizers across the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.

JAD members have in recent months have been arrested for possession of explosives and for planning suicide bombings in and around the capital Jakarta.

Indonesia has been on edge amid a recent resurgence in home-grown militancy that has been inspired in part by Islamic State.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.