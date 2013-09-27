FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Refugee boat sinks on way to Australia, 21 dead: Indonesian TV
September 27, 2013 / 1:04 PM / 4 years ago

Refugee boat sinks on way to Australia, 21 dead: Indonesian TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A boat carrying asylum seekers to Australia, most of them from the Middle East, has sunk off the Indonesian coast killing at least 21 people, Indonesian television reported on Friday.

Metro TV said 25 people survived. Officials were not immediately available for comment.

The politically charged issue of asylum seekers has become a sore point in relations between Australia and Indonesia.

The latest accident, the second in recent months, comes ahead of Monday’s official visit to Indonesia by new Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

He earlier sought to play down suggestions that his government’s ramping up of border security to deter asylum seekers was creating a rift between the two neighboring countries, calling it a “passing irritant”.

Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Robert Birsel

