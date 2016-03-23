Indonesia-China economic relations unaffected by maritime row: minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s economic relations with China are unlikely to be affected by a maritime dispute between them, Indonesia’s finance minister said on Wednesday.
“Both the president of China and Indonesia are very close ... In terms of the South China Sea we don’t have any issue,” finance minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters.
Indonesia this week protested to China against what it called an infringement of its sovereignty by China’s coastguard.
Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Robert Birsel