Indonesia-China economic relations unaffected by maritime row: minister

Indonesian Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro speaks during the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s economic relations with China are unlikely to be affected by a maritime dispute between them, Indonesia’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

“Both the president of China and Indonesia are very close ... In terms of the South China Sea we don’t have any issue,” finance minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters.

Indonesia this week protested to China against what it called an infringement of its sovereignty by China’s coastguard.