Indonesia says it feels efforts on South China Sea 'sabotaged'
March 21, 2016 / 7:23 AM / a year ago

Indonesia says it feels efforts on South China Sea 'sabotaged'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia “feels sabotaged” in its efforts to maintain peace in the disputed South China Sea and may bring its latest maritime dispute with China to an international court, a minister said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Indonesian foreign minister said a Chinese coastguard vessel had “breached” Indonesia’s sovereign rights when it prevented Indonesian authorities from detaining a Chinese fishing vessel in waters near the contested South China Sea.

China says its fishing vessel was operating in “traditional Chinese fishing grounds”.

“Indonesia has for years been pursuing and promoting peace in the South China Sea. With yesterday’s incident we feel interrupted and sabotaged in our efforts,” fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti told reporters after meeting Chinese embassy officials in Jakarta.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Robert Birsel

