Indonesia will not issue yuan denominated bonds in 2016: fin ministry official
#Business News
February 19, 2016 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An Indonesian finance ministry official said the government will not issue yuan-denominated sovereign bonds this year as its diversification with euro-, dollar- and yen-denominated bonds seen sufficient.

“After we studied it, it has been decided that it is not needed yet for 2016 because the existing diversifications are good enough,” Robert Pakpahan, the finance ministry’s director general for financing and risk management, told Reuters.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill

