Indonesia to announce fuel price rise on Monday: chief economics minister

Coordinating Minister for Economics Sofyan Djalil waits to pose with other newly appointed cabinet ministers after their inauguration ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will announce a rise in subsidized prices of gasoline and diesel late on Monday, the chief economics minister said, a decision that may save Southeast Asia’s biggest economy billions of dollars.

President Joko Widodo was set this month to raise fuel prices by as much as 3,000 rupiah ($0.25) per liter, but a fall in U.S. crude prices since his Oct. 20 inauguration has eased the pressure to act quickly.

“Yes,” Sofyan Djalil told reporters when asked whether a fuel price rise would happen Monday evening. Like other government ministers and officials, Djalil was on his way to the Presidential Palace where a news conference has been arranged for 1400 GMT/ 0900 ET.