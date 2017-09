JAKARTA (Reuters) - The inflationary impact of Indonesia’s fuel price hike will be felt through February 2015, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Monday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo raised fuel prices by more than 30 percent on Monday, in an effort to address the country’s biggest fiscal problem - a $23 billion fuel subsidy bill that is the main reason for the country’s twin budget and current account deficits.