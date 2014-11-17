Indonesia's new president hikes subsidized fuel prices

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo raised subsidized gasoline and diesel prices by more than 30 percent on Monday in a bid to ease the government’s costly fuel subsidy bill.

COMMENTARY:

DAVID SUMAL, ECONOMIST AT BANK CENTRAL ASIA IN JAKARTA:

”BI (Bank Indonesia) rate will probably need to be raised to match expected inflation, but BI would have to assess carefully on the decision with GDP growth currently this low. We expect a 25-50 bps BI rate hike at most.

“There won’t be much impact on growth in the last quarter of the year, but we could see growth slowing in Q1.”

BOBBY RIZALDI, MP FOR OPPOSITION GOLKAR PARTY:

“This is not a wise decision right now. Electricity prices have just been raised recently, the currency has been under pressure, and now inflation will be higher than we anticipated at the beginning of the year. The timing is not wise and the situation may be vulnerable to social unrest.”

ERIC SUGANDI, ECONOMIST WITH STANDARD CHARTERED:

”We expect BI to raise 25 bps either this month in an unscheduled meeting or in a monthly policy meeting in December depending on the impact.

“Market responses tomorrow will probably be positive despite the price increase, which was below initial expectations of 3,000 rupiah. The sovereign bonds market will likely gain most because the market sees structural reform in the state budget.”

GARETH LEATHER, ECONOMIST AT CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

”The move is encouraging since it suggests that (Widodo) is serious about economic reform in Indonesia, and is even prepared to take steps that may prove unpopular in the short run.

The impact on growth is likely to be minimal. Higher prices could reduce consumer’s purchasing power, which may weigh on consumption. But the overall impact may be outweighed by a boost in overall sentiment.

Inflation is likely to spike higher. If the past is any guide, inflation could rise to around 7-8 percent by year end. That said, the impact is likely to prove temporary. As such, it doesn’t necessarily mean aggressive rate cuts are on the cards.”

DANIEL WILSON, ECONOMIST AT ANZ BANK:

”With Brent (oil prices) at $80 per barrel this nearly eliminates retail fuel subsidies overnight. This is an extremely positive development for Indonesia’s medium term growth prospects.

Only a few months ago we were staring at a subsidy bill approaching $25 billion, the majority of that will now be reallocated toward more efficient sources.”

(1 US dollar = 12,202.0000 rupiah)