Factbox: Russian Sukhoi jetliner missing near Java
#World News
May 9, 2012 / 3:03 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Russian Sukhoi jetliner missing near Java

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 regional passenger jet with approximately 44 people on board went missing during a demonstration flight near a volcano on Indonesia’s Java island on Wednesday, officials said.

Here are some facts about the plane:

* Preliminary design took place in November 2001

* Its first flight was in 2008.

* In June 2011, the SSJ100 entered into commercial operation with Aeroflot. Six aircraft are currently flying, one with Armavia and five with Aeroflot. There are 168 orders globally.

* Superjet International, a joint venture between Italy’s Alenia (51%) and Sukhoi (49%), is responsible for marketing Russia’s first post-Soviet jetliner internationally.

QUICK FACTS/TECHNICAL DETAILS:

* 98 passengers on both the basic and long-range versions, up to 108.

* Flight Crew 2, Minimum Cabin Crew 2

* Engines: 2 SaM146 turbofans built by Powerjet, a Franco-Russian joint venture between Safran and NPO Saturn.

* Range: SSJ100/95B 3,048 km

SSJ100/95LR 4,578 km

* Speed: Maximum cruise speed 534 mph, 860 kph

Average cruise speed 515 mph, 830 kph

* Maximum operating altitude - 40,000 feet

* External Dimensions:

Overall length 98 ft or 29.94 m

Tail height 33 ft or 10.28 m

Wingspan 91 ft or 27.80 m

Sources: Reuters/Janes All the World's Aircraft/www.superjetinternational.com/

Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit, Tim Hepher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
