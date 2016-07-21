FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesia finance minister gives mandate to four banks to manage repatriated funds
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 21, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Indonesia finance minister gives mandate to four banks to manage repatriated funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro attends a Reuters interview in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 19, 2016. To match Interview INDONESIA-ECONOMY/Beawiharta - RTSEZV6

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has given a mandate on Thursday to four banks to manage repatriated funds under a recently introduced tax amnesty program, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said.

The four banks are PT Bank Mandiri Tbk (BMRI.JK), PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BNI) (BBNI.JK), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI) (BBRI.JK) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) (BBCA.JK).

Mandiri, BNI and BRI are state-controlled.

Finance ministry official Robert Pakpahan previously said 18 banks had met the qualifications to manage funds from the tax amnesty. But banks still need to wait for an official appointment letter from the government to formalize the mandate.

Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.