FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia special forces to toughen up tax collectors
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
June 20, 2012 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia special forces to toughen up tax collectors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian tax collectors will get three weeks of military physical training from the president’s security forces in an effort to build up the muscles and moral fiber of an organization seen as ineffective and corrupt.

Indonesians were shocked last year by revelations of tax official Gayus Tambunan, who bribed his way out of jail while awaiting conviction for taking kickbacks to cut companies’ taxes.

“It is very important to build character,” said Dedi Rudaedi, a spokesman at the tax office.

“We have 32,000 employees and the majority want to make a change, they want the office to be cleaner.”

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has made fighting graft a priority but progress has been slow and his own political party is mired in several corruption scandals, hurting his popularity and making corruption a major risk for investors.

Tax collection is also low in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, limiting state revenue and reducing the ability of the government to fund an overhaul of dilapidated infrastructure.

Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.