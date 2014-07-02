FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian tin miner Timah halts exports due to weak tin prices
July 2, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian tin miner Timah halts exports due to weak tin prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest tin miner PT Timah halted exports for up to two weeks due to falling global benchmark prices, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“I’ve told the marketing division not to sell tin for a week or two weeks,” Timah’s CEO Sukrisno told reporters.

The company said tin prices needed to recover to at least $23,000 a tonne before shipments can resume again.

From January to mid-February this year, tin was traded in a range of $21,500 to $22,930 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange and below the company’s expectation, Timah said earlier this week.

Indonesia’s biggest tin miner PT Timah reported on Monday a 25 percent fall in first-quarter net profit.

Timah posted a net profit of 95.0 billion rupiah ($8 million) for the three months ended March versus 126.7 billion rupiah a year earlier.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Randy Fabi; editing by Jason Neely

