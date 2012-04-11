Tsunami generated by Indonesian quake not major :U.S. agency

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A tsunami measuring 17 cm (6.7 inches) has been generated in the Indian Ocean and is headed for the Aceh province of Indonesia after a strong earthquake, a Pacific Tsunami Warning Center official said on Wednesday.
Earlier, an 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia, sending residents fleeing in fear.
Victor Sardina, a geophysicist on duty at the Hawaii-based center, said the total vertical measurement of the wave, according to monitoring gauges, was 35 cm (13.8 inches), making the height 17 cm (6.7 inches).
He did not provide a time estimate for landfall.
“It doesn’t look like a major tsunami,” Sardina said. “But we are still monitoring as tsunamis come in waves.”
Repeorting by Ed Lane; Editing by Kim Coghill