Indonesia takes U.S. to WTO over duties on paper
#Business News
March 13, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia takes U.S. to WTO over duties on paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Indonesia has complained at the World Trade Organization about U.S. duties levied on Indonesian shipments of coated paper, the WTO said in a statement on Friday.

The United States imposed punitive tariffs on the products to punish what it sees as unfair subsidies and pricing, and Indonesia has taken the first step in a formal trade dispute because it says the U.S. measures break WTO rules.

The United States now has 60 days to satisfy its concerns, or Indonesia could ask the WTO to adjudicate.

Reporting by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
