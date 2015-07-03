FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Jetstar cancels Bali flights due to volcanic ash
July 3, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Jetstar cancels Bali flights due to volcanic ash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian based Jetstar Airlines has canceled several flights to Bali’s Denpasar airport because volcanic ash from the Mount Raung eruption is drifting toward the airport.

Late on Thursday Jetstar, a unit of Qantas Airways Ltd, canceled nine flights from Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Cairns, Darwin and Singapore which were due to travel on July 2 and July 3.

The airline said it was closely monitoring the weather conditions and would provide further updates on the impact to flights.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Stephen Coates

