August 6, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Virgin Australia halts Bali flights due to volcanic eruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Virgin Australia said it had halted all flights in and out of the Indonesian holiday resort island of Bali on Friday because of volcanic ash billowing from a nearby volcano.

Mount Raung in East Java has been erupting on and off for more than a month, forcing several airports to close and disrupting the travel plans of tens of thousands of passengers.

“We have been advised that Mt Raung continues to erupt and winds are blowing in an unfavorable direction, and are forecast to continue to do so for the rest of the day,” Virgin said in a statement, cancelling a dozen flights to and from Denpasar Airport.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

