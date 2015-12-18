FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's disaster agency says La Nina weather to strengthen in mid-2016
#Environment
December 18, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's disaster agency says La Nina weather to strengthen in mid-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A measuring pole for reading water levels stands at the Runge reservoir in the town of Runge, some 60 km (37 miles) north of Santiago February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said on Friday that the La Nina weather pattern will strengthen from mid-2016, citing data from the country’s weather agency.

“Rain volume during 2016 will increase, causing floods and landslides,” said Sutopo Nugroho, spokesman of BNPB.

La Nina is a cooling of the tropical waters of the Pacific that is a counterpart to the El Nino weather event that is characterized by warmer waters. El Nino typically has knock-on effects that can cause billions of dollars of damage to food and water supplies around the globe.

Indonesia the world’s top palm oil producer and a major grower of other commodities like coffee, cocoa and rubber.

Reporting by Bernadette Christine Munthe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
