Spain's Indra signs 90 million euro Eurofighter radar deal

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish technology group Indra has signed a contract to develop the Captor-E radar system for the European fighter aircraft worth 90 million euros ($104.10 million), it said on Monday.

Indra already forms part of the Eurofighter program to develop avionics systems, simulators and maintenance systems.

The company is the third biggest overall supplier, and the top Spanish supplier, of avionics equipment and systems for Eurofighter, the company said in a statement.