Givaudan buys cosmetics ingredients group Induchem

A general view of the exterior of Givaudan's headquarters is seen in Vernier near Geneva February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss flavors and fragrances group Givaudan GIVN.VX said on Monday it would buy Induchem Holding AG, in a move to strengthen its active cosmetic business.

It did not give any financial details of the deal.

Givaudan said Induchem, which employs 65 staff and operates primarily from Switzerland, France and New York, would have represented around 25 million Swiss francs ($26.1 million) in additional sales in 2014 on a pro forma basis.