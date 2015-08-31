FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Givaudan buys cosmetics ingredients group Induchem
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 31, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Givaudan buys cosmetics ingredients group Induchem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the exterior of Givaudan's headquarters is seen in Vernier near Geneva February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss flavors and fragrances group Givaudan GIVN.VX said on Monday it would buy Induchem Holding AG, in a move to strengthen its active cosmetic business.

It did not give any financial details of the deal.

Givaudan said Induchem, which employs 65 staff and operates primarily from Switzerland, France and New York, would have represented around 25 million Swiss francs ($26.1 million) in additional sales in 2014 on a pro forma basis.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.