FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Industrial Alliance shares rise on stronger profit
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
November 6, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Industrial Alliance shares rise on stronger profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Shares of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services (IAG.TO) rallied as much as 6 percent on Wednesday after the life insurer, Canada’s fourth largest, reported a stronger than expected quarterly profit.

The company, the first of Canada’s large life insurers to report third-quarter results, said net income attributed to common shareholders was C$105.8 million ($101.28 million), or C$1.07 a share, for the quarter ended September 30.

That compared with a year-earlier profit of C$103.3 million, or C$1.09 a share, when Industrial Alliance’s results were boosted by an after-tax gain of C$37.4 million on the sale of the company’s U.S. annuities business.

The profit beat analysts’ estimates of 85 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“(The results) were materially ahead of expectations,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Andre-Philippe Hardy said in a note, pointing to the impact of stronger equity markets, hedging results and individual insurance gains.

The shares jumped by as much as 6 percent to a record high of C$49.99 in early trading, before paring gains to a 2.1 percent rise to C$48.15 late in the morning.

Premiums and deposits were C$1.6 billion, about even from the year-earlier period, while assets under management and administration climbed 7 percent to C$89 billion, the company said.

Larger competitor Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) will report results after the market close on Wednesday, while Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) and Great-West Lifeco (GWO.TO) release their results on Thursday.

($1=$1.04 Canadian)

Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.