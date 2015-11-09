FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ineos signs U.S. shale gas ethane deal with Exxon, Shell in Scotland
#Commodities
November 9, 2015 / 2:54 PM / 2 years ago

Ineos signs U.S. shale gas ethane deal with Exxon, Shell in Scotland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ineos [INEOSE.UL], owner of Scotland’s Grangemouth petrodoil refinery, has struck a deal with subsidiaries of ExxonMobil and Shell to supply ethane derived from U.S. shale gas which it is to import into Scotland to their nearby chemical plant, the company said on Monday.

Ineos, the Swiss-based chemicals giant which recently acquired the British North Sea natural gas field interests of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne investment fund, will supply ethane from Grangemouth to the Fife Ethylene Plant at Mossmorran in Scotland from mid-2017.

The plant is owned by ExxonMobil Chemical Limited and Shell Chemicals Europe B.V. has 50 percent capacity rights.

“We know that ethane from US shale gas has transformed U.S. manufacturing and we are now seeing this advantage being shared across Scotland,” said Geir Tuft, business director at Ineos Olefins & Polymers UK.

(Refiled to add ‘ethane’ in headline)

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
