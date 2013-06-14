FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infineon settles patent infringement row with Atmel
June 14, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Infineon settles patent infringement row with Atmel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon (IFXGn.DE) said it has settled a patent infringement claim against Atmel ATML.O, ending a legal dispute that has been ongoing for more than two years.

As part of the settlement, Atmel will pay Infineon an undisclosed sum, Infineon sad in a statement on Friday.

Infineon initiated proceedings against Atmel in April 2011, filing a complaint against the company in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. The patents in the suit and countersuit are related to microcontrollers.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

