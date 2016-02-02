Infineon warns second-quarter profitability to be hit by pricing pressure

The headquarters of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon are pictured in Neubiberg near Munich, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chipmaker Infineon (IFXGn.DE) warned it its operating profit margin would be below expectations in the second quarter due to pricing pressures in Asian markets, sending its shares lower.

Chipmakers, such as NXP (NXPI.O) and STMicroelectronics (STM.PA), have been caught in the downdraft of China’s tumbling stock market and the spillover on consumer and business demand for computers and phones in the world’s biggest growth market.

Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags and enable cruise control, gets more than half of its revenue from the Asia-Pacific region, of which 25 percent comes from China.

Shares in Infineon fell 4.6 percent to the bottom of the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index .SX8P, which was down 1.4 percent after it said it expected an operating margin of 13 percent in the second quarter, compared with the average analyst expectation of just under 15 percent.

Infineon’s finance chief, Dominik Asam, said that margins would recover later in the year when production volumes increase and operational efficiency measures kick in.

“Revenue guidance is in line with consensus expectations although margin appears to be low,” analysts at Bryan Garnier said in a client note.

“Investors had expected more for the second quarter,” a Frankfurt-based trader added. “They’d rather take profits now.”

Despite the near-term challenges the company reported a better than expected first-quarter operating profit, helped by rising sales to automakers, and stuck to its full-year forecast for revenues to rise between 11 and 15 percent, with an operating margin of 16 percent.

Infineon’s operating profit, excluding special items, for the quarter ending in December rose 30 percent to 220 million euros ($239.73 million) from 169 million last year.

That was above consensus for 212 million euros in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

“We are doing particularly well in the automotive business,” Infineon’s Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said in a statement.

“Our solutions for driver assistance systems continue to generate growth. Electromobility is gaining momentum as well.”

Revenue at Infineon’s automotive unit, which accounts for 40 percent of its business, rose by almost a fifth to 614 million euros during the quarter, while operating profit was up 3 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The business counts premium car makers including Daimler’s Mercedes, BMW and Volkswagen’s Audi among its customers, giving it an advantage over European rivals such as STMicroelectronics.

Premium car sales have outperformed the overall car market in the past three years with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 percent compared with 4.5 percent for the overall market, Deutsche Bank said in a note.