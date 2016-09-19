FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vista Equity to buy Infoblox for $1.6 billion
September 19, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Vista Equity to buy Infoblox for $1.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. network security firm Infoblox Inc BLOX.N said on Monday it had agreed to be bought by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC for $1.6 billion.

Vista's offer of $26.50 per share in cash represents a premium of about 16 percent to Infoblox's Friday closing price.

Infoblox's shares were up about 14 percent at $25.99 in premarket trading.

Reuters reported last month that Infoblox had launched an auction to sell itself after coming under pressure from activist fund Starboard Value LP to do so.

The deal with Vista was first reported by Fortune Magazine.

The deal, recommended by Infoblox board, is expected to close in Infoblox's second quarter.

Morgan Stanley is Infoblox's financial adviser and Fenwick & West LLP its legal adviser. Vista's legal adviser is Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
