a year ago
Infoblox hires Morgan Stanley for activist defense: Bloomberg
June 1, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Infoblox hires Morgan Stanley for activist defense: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network management services provider Infoblox Inc, which was targeted by investor Starboard Value LP, has hired Morgan Stanley for activist defense, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Starboard Value disclosed a 7.1 pct stake in the company and called its shares "undervalued" in April. (1.usa.gov/1SzFiSH)

The hiring of Morgan Stanley may delay a sale of the company as advisers meet with management to chart a path forward, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/283XP1t)

Bloomberg had reported in May that Infoblox was approached by Thoma Bravo, a tech-focused private equity firm, to take the company private.

Infoblox declined to comment. Morgan Stanley, Starboard and Thoma Bravo were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
