Infoblox profit forecast beats estimates, shares rise

(Reuters) - Infoblox Inc BLOX.N reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher demand for its network automation products and forecast current-quarter earnings above analysts’ estimates.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company rose 15 percent to $25.30 in extended trade.

Infoblox forecast earnings of 8-9 cents per share for the fourth quarter on revenue of $58-$59 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 7 cents per share on revenue of $58.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Infoblox, whose automation products help telecom companies manage Internet addresses to save time and reduce human error, competes with Alcatel-Lucent SA ALUA.PA and Toronto-based BlueCat Networks.

“In the quarter, we saw strong demand across all geographic regions, with no major concentration in any particular verticals,” Chief Executive Robert Thomas said.

The company posted a net loss of $257,000, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $1 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Infoblox earned 11 cents per share.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $58 million.

Analysts were expecting the company to post a profit of 7 cents per share on revenue of $55.9 million.

Infoblox, which has a market value of about $1.07 billion, has about 5,900 customers including Boeing Co (BA.N), Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L), Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N).