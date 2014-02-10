Infoblox estimates weak second-quarter, shares fall

(Reuters) - Network equipment maker Infoblox Inc estimated second-quarter revenue below analysts’ average forecast, citing disappointing business with the U.S. government and fewer $1 million-plus transactions.

The company’s shares fell 29 percent to $23.42 in extended trading.

“While sales through the first two months of the quarter met our internal expectations, we experienced a much weaker January than expected,” Infoblox Chief Executive Robert Thomas said in a statement.

The company forecast adjusted earnings of 10-12 cents per share on revenue of $60-$61 million for the quarter ended January 31.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $65.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.