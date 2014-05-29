FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infoblox shares plunge after weak forecast, CEO resignation
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 29, 2014 / 10:52 PM / 3 years ago

Infoblox shares plunge after weak forecast, CEO resignation

Subrat Patnaik, Mridhula Raghavan

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network equipment maker Infoblox Inc BLOX.N forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the current quarter and said its chief executive is stepping down, sending its shares down as much as 30 percent in extended trading.

Infoblox said it now expected to break even or earn up to 2 cents per share on an adjusted basis for the quarter ending July. Analysts on average were expecting 6 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also reported a bigger loss of $7.4 million, or 14 cents per share, for the third quarter ended April 30 from $257,000, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

“While we made progress in a few areas ..., we again experienced challenges in closing seven-figure transactions,” outgoing Chief Executive Robert Thomas said in a statement.

Thomas, who has been with Infoblox for nearly a decade, will step down once the company finds a successor.

Wedbush Securities analyst Sanjit Singh said customers were more focused on areas such as security and networking instead of network automation.

Excluding items, Infoblox earned 7 cents per share, 4 cents above the average analyst estimate.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $61 million, but fell slightly short of the $61.7 million analysts had forecasted.

Infoblox shares fell closed at $20.52 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Reporting By Subrat Patnaik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.