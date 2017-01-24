FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Court Square nears deal for Infogroup: sources
January 24, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 7 months ago

Court Square nears deal for Infogroup: sources

Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced in the coming weeks, the people said this week, asking not to be not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. As with any such negotiation, the deal talks could end unsuccessfully, the people cautioned.

Infogroup and Court Square could not be reached for comment. Buyout firm CCMP Capital Advisors, the current owner of Infogroup, declined to comment.

New York-based CCMP, which was spun off from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) about a decade ago, took Infogroup private in 2010 for about $460 million. Founded as infoUSA in 1972, the Papillion, Nebraska-based company sells subscriptions to businesses giving them access to databases that aim to boost sales leads and customer loyalty.

Infogroup founder Vinod Gupta was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with misusing corporate funds between 2003 to 2007 when he was chief executive and chairman. Gupta had to pay millions of dollars in fees in 2010 to settle the case.

New York-based Court Square focuses on middle market investments and has been investing out of a $3.2 billion fund it raised in 2012.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio

