FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEO Vishal Sikka seen leading strategy overhaul at Infosys
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 12, 2014 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

CEO Vishal Sikka seen leading strategy overhaul at Infosys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vishal Sikka is the first outsider to take the helm at Bangalore-based Infosys, India’s second biggest IT services exporter. Here are a few facts about the 47 year old CEO-designate:-

* Sikka, an American citizen, was born in Vadodara, India. His family currently lives in California.

* Sikka was the first Chief Technology Officer at German business software maker SAP AG. He was also a member of the Executive Board of SAP AG, leading all products and driving innovation globally until he left the company in May.

* He holds a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University.

* Hasso Plattner, chairman supervisory board at SAP, told Reuters that Sikka had asked to leave the company three times, for family reasons. Plattner said he managed to convince Sikka to change his mind twice, but in May, Sikka left.

* Sikka is credited with developing HANA (High Performance Analytic Appliance), SAP’s flagship in-memory database management system.

* For the top job at Infosys, Sikka was chosen over three other shortlisted candidates. The last four to be listed were interviewed in London and Mumbai, and lead independent director of Infosys KV Kamath said Sikka fit the bill of a “transitional” CEO. His current tenure is for five years.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI and Ilona Wissenbach in GERMANY; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.