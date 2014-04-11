FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Infosys says starts search for new chief executive
April 11, 2014 / 6:54 AM / 3 years ago

India's Infosys says starts search for new chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

(Reuters) - India’s Infosys Ltd said on Friday the company had started a search for chief executive S.D. Shibulal’s successor and appointed Egon Zehnder to assist the nominations committee in identifying external candidates.

Shibulal, one of the seven Infosys founders, wants to retire as chief executive of the company on or before January 9, 2015, or when his successor is ready to assume office, whichever is date earlier, a company statement said.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair

