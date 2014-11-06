India's Infosys to hire 2,100 people in U.S.

An employee is seen behind an Infosys logo at the company's campus in the southern Indian city of Bangalore September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa

(Reuters) - Infosys Ltd said it plans to hire over 2,100 people in the United States as the company works toward scaling up its global presence and boost key work areas like client relationship management and consulting.

Like most rivals, India’s second biggest IT services provider gets the major chunk of its business from clients in the United States.

Infosys said on Thursday the hiring will include up to 300 management and technology graduates who will work across multiple technology domains including digital, big data, analytics and cloud.

Up to 180 graduates will be recruited into the Infosys consulting practice in the United States, the company said.

Infosys has been making a big push toward new age technology like cloud computing and digitization. Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, who is based in the United States, has said he wants to revive growth through automation and artificial intelligence as clients modernize their technologies.