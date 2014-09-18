FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infosys partners with China's Huawei for cloud-based services
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 18, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Infosys partners with China's Huawei for cloud-based services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India’s second-biggest IT services provider, said it had signed a partnership agreement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] to offer enterprise customers cloud computing services.

Infosys also said it had expanded existing cloud computing partnerships with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and a Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) unit.

Infosys, led by Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, has been planning to boost investment in cloud computing, smartphone apps and other new technologies to win more high-margin outsourcing contracts. These are expected to help Infosys back to the forefront of India’s $100 billion IT outsourcing industry.

Infosys and Huawei will jointly develop IT solutions that combine Huawei’s cloud infrastructure and Infosys’ service expertise, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Under an expanded partnership with Microsoft, Infosys will help companies use and migrate to Microsoft’s cloud platform in a more secure manner, Infosys said in a separate statement.

Under an expanded partnership with Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), Infosys and HDS will help clients transition their IT infrastructure to new cloud-based environments, the Indian IT firm also said.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.