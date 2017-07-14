India's Infosys reports first-quarter profit growth on client wins

An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012.

(Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a 1.4 percent increase in first-quarter profit on Friday, slightly beating street estimates, helped by key client wins.

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys posted a consolidated net profit of 34.83 billion rupees ($540 million) for the three months ending June 30, compared to 34.36 billion rupees in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose about 1.8 percent to 170.78 billion rupees.

Analysts had, on average, estimated a consolidated net profit of 34.39 billion rupees for the quarter ending June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company said it lost one client in its $100 million category during the quarter from the previous quarter, but total active clients rose by a net of 2.

