NZ's Infratil sees lower 2014 earnings

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand utilities investor Infratil (IFT.NZ) on Friday lowered its full-year earnings guidance, as weaker trading performance in the country’s energy and public transport markets weigh on its performance.

Infratil said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and financial instruments (EBITDAF) to come in at NZ$490 million to NZ$500 million ($419 million to $427 million), from a previous forecast of NZ$500 million to NZ$540 million.

A weak Australian dollar would also weigh on earnings, Infratil said. It added it saw a brighter 2015, when it expected EBITDAF to come in at NZ$530 million to NZ$560 million.

($1 = 1.1708 New Zealand dollars)