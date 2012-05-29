FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikko, Principal shortlisted for ING Asia unit: sources
May 29, 2012 / 3:08 AM / 5 years ago

Nikko, Principal shortlisted for ING Asia unit: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikko Asset Management and U.S.-based Principal Financial Group (PFG.N) are among the suitors to advance to the next round of bidding for ING Groep’s ING.AS Asia asset management business in a deal that could be worth up to $600 million, sources familiar with the matter said.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Singaporean bank UOB Ltd (UOBH.SI) are the other shortlisted parties, the sources said. It was not immediately clear if other bidders have progressed to the next round.

The Dutch bancassurer is selling its Asian asset management and insurance businesses in two separate auctions, which is expected to fetch more than $7 billion in total.

The proceeds will help ING to repay the state bailout it received after the largest Dutch financial services company almost collapsed during the 2008 global crisis.

Spokespeople for Nikko , Principal, RBC and UOB and declined to comment. An ING spokeswoman in Hong Kong also declined comment.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
