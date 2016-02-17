MBK picks Morgan Stanley to manage sale of ING's ex-South Korean unit: report

SEOUL (Reuters) - Private equity firm MBK Partners has selected Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to manage the sale of ING Life Korea in a deal that could fetch more than 2 trillion won ($1.63 billion), the Korea Economic Daily reported, citing investment banking sources.

In 2013, Dutch bank ING Groep ING.AS sold its South Korean insurance unit ING Life Korea to MBK Partners for 1.8 trillion as part of the restructuring the bank had to carry out to comply with the rescue package it received from the Dutch state during the 2008 financial crisis.

MBK Partners will decide the timing of the sales in the first quarter after conducting a feasibility study, the Korea Economic Daily said, citing the sources.

The report also added the country’s leading insurers Hanwha Life Insurance (088350.KS) and Kyobo Life Insurance[KYOBO.UL] are seen as strong contenders for the sale, and Chinese and Taiwanese insurers are also potential candidates.

Representatives for ING Life Korea and MBK Partners declined to comment. ($1 = 1,224.6000 won)