ING third-quarter beats with underlying result up 22 percent, improving margins

The logo of ING bank is seen at the entrance of the group's office in Brussels, Belgium, October 3, 2016.

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ING Groep NV (INGA.AS), the largest Dutch bank, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in underlying net result for the third quarter, which the company attributed to continued loan growth and higher commission and fee incomes.

The underlying net result of 1.34 billion euros ($1.49 billion) came in ahead of the average estimate of 1.11 billion euros by nine analysts polled by Reuters, and increased from 1.09 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

The beat was the second in a row for ING, which in August surprised markets with a report that led to a 9 percent rise in shares.

Although the stock is still down 5.3 percent in the year to date, ING has outperformed the MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN.O) by around 9 percent.

CEO Ralph Hamers has eschewed any major M&A and instead focused on a technology-led strategy that focus on unifying tech platforms, improving mobile phone software and expanding with as little physical infrastructure as possible.

Hamers said that had led to "another record quarter result" in growth markets such as Turkey and 'Challenger' markets -- mature markets such as Spain, Italy, France, Austria and the Czech Republic, where the company faces entrenched competition.

Thursday's earnings featured 3.6 billion euros in net lending growth, which the company said was "well diversified" across retail and wholesale banking.

The company also attracted 2.0 billion euros in new customer deposits.

Interest result rose 7.8 percent to 3.39 billion euros, as net interest margins increased to 1.55 percent from 1.46 percent, while commission income increased 16 percent to 6.05 billion euros.

Provisions for bad loans increased 1.5 percent to 265 million euros, which ING said was still unusually low thanks to an ongoing boom in the Dutch housing market.

In early October, the company announced plans to cut 7,000 jobs, or around 12 percent of its workforce, in order to save 900 million euros by 2021.. Hamers said the company would invest 800 million euros in moving to a single digital banking platform.

Hamers said these were "necessary steps to enable ING to evolve with changing customer expectations and to increase operational efficiency."

"While change is not easy, it is essential to build on our position of strength," he said.