A man walks past the logo of ING Group NV at a branch office in Amsterdam, Netherlands January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/File photo

AMSTERDAM ING Groep (INGA.AS), the largest Dutch-based financial services company, said on Monday it plans to shed 7,000 jobs and invest heavily in its digital platforms in order to save 900 million euros ($1 billion) annually by 2021.

Ahead of an investor day, the company said it was pressured to take the move because of regulatory burdens and ultra-low interest rates.

It will invest 800 million euros in the coming 5 years, in addition to taking a 1 billion euro charge next quarter for redundancies, most of which will fall in Belgium and the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling)