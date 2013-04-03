FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch bank ING's online customers find wrong balance in accounts
#Business News
April 3, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Dutch bank ING's online customers find wrong balance in accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The exterior of the ING group building is seen in Amsterdam November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING ING.AS was inundated with complaints from retail and business customers in the Netherlands on Wednesday because their online accounts showed incorrect balances.

ING said that it had a problem with processing payments on Tuesday night and that balances online appeared incorrect even though the actual balances in the accounts were not affected. It said the problem was not caused by computer hacking.

Angry customers complained by phone, on social media and in person at bank branches. ING said that it did not know how many customers had been affected.

Separately, rival Dutch lender Rabobank said that it also had problems with its online banking on Wednesday. Rabobank’s problems, which were unrelated to those at ING, prevented customers from requesting loans online.

Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Goodman

