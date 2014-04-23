FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Higher tax bill hurts Ingersoll-Rand's profit
April 23, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Higher tax bill hurts Ingersoll-Rand's profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR.N), maker of Trane airconditioners, reported a 10 percent decline in quarterly profit as its tax bill jumped.

The company’s net profit fell to $79 million, or 28 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $88 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Provision for income tax rose to $24.5 million from $4.5 million in the year ago, the company said.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.73 billion.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

