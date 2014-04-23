FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trane aircon maker Ingersoll-Rand beats first-quarter estimates
April 23, 2014 / 1:27 PM / 3 years ago

Trane aircon maker Ingersoll-Rand beats first-quarter estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR.N), best known for its Trane airconditioners, forecast current-quarter earnings above estimates after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results, helped by higher sales of its heating and cooling systems.

The company’s shares rose 3.5 percent to $60 in light premarket trading on Tuesday.

Ingersoll-Rand said it expects second-quarter earnings of $1.08 to $1.12 a share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.06 a share.

Sales at the company’s climate business, which includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) for homes and vehicles, rose 4 percent to $2.04 billion in the first quarter on higher orders for its Thermo King mobile refrigeration units.

The business accounted for about three-quarters of total revenue in the quarter.

The company’s net profit fell to $79 million, or 28 cents per share, from $88 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier, as the company’s tax bill jumped.

Provision for income tax rose to $24.5 million from $4.5 million in the year ago, the company said.

Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 26 cents.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $2.72 billion, above the average estimate of $2.71 billion.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

